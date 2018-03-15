Cardi B Is Pregnant, Due In July, Allegedly

Cardi B’s blessings continue into 2018. Word is the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is pregnant and due in July.

Just assume the baby is her boyfriend Offset’s and keep any related slander to yourself.

“Sources” told TMZ that Cardi B is due in July. But no worries, she still plans to do the Coachella Festival. She’s also booked at the Broccoli City Festival in late April.

Apparently, Cardi B rocking a dress that hides her midsection is enough to make this a fact. No confirmation from Cardi B yet, though.