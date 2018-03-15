Home > News

Big Pun’s Widow Suing Walmart For Selling Unauthorized T-Shirts

It's so hard to infringe on Pun's likeness.

Written By Martin Berrios

Walmart need to put some respeck on Big Pun’s name. They have been peddling gear with the Bronx legend’s likeness but allegedly did not give his estate their proper coin.

Apparently, the retail giant has been selling merchandise that bears the likeness of the one and only son of Tony. Created by a company named Redbubble, the unauthorized product portfolio includes apparel, mugs, bags and even phone cases. Pun’s wife, Liza Rios, is suing both corporations.

According to TMZ, the suit alleges they swagger jacked images that she trademarked, including the iconic reinterpretation of the Nike Jumpman logo.

As part of her legal action she is seeking all profits to date and an injunction to halt any additional sales. Additionally, she is requesting $10 million dollars in statutory damages from the manufacturer which excludes Walmart.

