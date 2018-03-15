1st Wives Club: 5 Things We Learned from Desus & Mero on ‘The Breakfast Club’

Of course everyone’s already familiar with DJ Envy’s now infamous meltdown this morning on The Breakfast Club and as entertaining as that was the show must go on. And it did.

After Envy walked out of the studio, the shows guest’s Desus and Mero went about their life and promoted their 5 City Tour while opening up to Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee about some personal aspects of their life and understanding where DJ Envy is coming from.

And they had jokes. So many jokes.

Here are the 5 things we learned from Desus and Mero on The Breakfast Club.

1. Therapy

Mero admits that he’s going to therapy weekly to deal with the stress of his job, being married, having four kids, and paying a mortgage. Don’t sleep on how real-life situations can build up stress on the daily.

