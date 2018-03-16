Tomb Raider’s movie franchise reboot is set to hit the big screen in a few days. To add to the hype Square-Enix surprised fans by announcing Lara Croft will return to consoles this year in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Ummmm this is what you call a very pleasant surprise.

Square-Enix has seen tremendous success since they rebooted the Tomb Raider video game franchise introducing us to a much greener and younger Lara Croft. We watched and helped Lara become the tomb raiding legend she is in Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider. Now in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, it is being billed as “Lara Croft’s defining moment” whatever that means.

To cap off this great announcement the game is only 6 months away from being released as it slated to launch simultaneously on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Steam on September 14th, 2018. The announcement also featured a teaser trailer that didn’t show too much but gave us a small glimpse of what to expect when Square-Enix officially reveals the game on April 27th, 2018.

Oh, we cannot wait.

Are you guys excited about the new Tomb Raider game? Sound off in the comment section below and peep the teaser trailer for Lara’s new adventure below.

Photo: Square-Enix