Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown “Freaky Friday,” Murs ft. Robots&Ballons “The Unimaginable” & More | Daily Visuals 3.15.18

Lil Dicky might not be Eminem or even Bubba Sparxxx, but he’s pretty damn funny with the rhymes.

For this Thursday the new age Weird Al Yankovic drops a clip for his Chris Brown assisted “Freaky Friday” in which he and the Virginia crooner switch bodies with each other for a day. Don’t be surprised if Lindsay Lohan feels a ways about this joint and asks for her cut.

Sean Paul meanwhile is showing new signs of life with his David Guetta and Becky G featured “Mad Love” where the party seems to have never stopped even after Dutty Rock stopped getting spins.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from MURS, Vic Mensa featuring Valee, and more.

LIL DICKY FT. CHRIS BROWN – “FREAKY FRIDAY”

SEAN PAUL & DAVID GUETTA FT. BECKY G – “MAD LOVE”

MURS FT. ROBOTS&BALLONS – “THE UNIMAGINABLE”

VIC MENSA & VALEE – “DIM SUM”

WORLD’S FAIR – “EIVIN’ FLOWERS”

TROUBLE – “RARE IS REAL”