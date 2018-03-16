DJ Envy Explains Why He Walked Out On Desus & Mero Interview

Yesterday’s The Breakfast Club interview where DJ Envy confronted Desus & Mero, and then walked out, is now the stuff of legend. The Power 105.1 DJ went to TMZ to explain himself, and didn’t really help his cause.

Although Desus & Mero apologized repeatedly for shading Envy’s wife, the radio host broke out. Which led to more jokes on the episode and nuclear levels of slander on the Internets.

Envy told TMZ he wanted to address Desus & Mero publicly (the incident that got him heat happened a month ago) and that he left because he wanted to stress the point that he was serious and didn’t want to be taken for a joke. But by the reactions on the Internets, his walking out actually made things worse, for him.

Just saying. Watch Envy hammer home his point below.

Photo: WENN.com