5 Additional Accusers Will Testify At Bill Cosby’s Upcoming Trial

It’s about to get even realer for Bill Cosby. He will see five of his alleged victims in court in a matter of weeks.

On Thursday, March 15 the judge in the comedian’s trial has confirmed five of his accusers will take the stand. The honorable Steven O’Neill announced that up to five of the nineteen available female witnesses can testify.

This puts the famed actor in a vulnerable position with regards to his defense strategy. His lawyers had previously requested the case be tossed out. When that plea was dismissed they disputed the prosecutor’s request to summon additional witnesses citing the statue of limitations has passed.

Cosby is facing three counts of felony indecent sexual assault stemming from an encounter with a Temple University employee who claims that he drugged her and raped her in 2004. This trial is set to commence on April 2.

Yesterday it was announced that former model Janice Dickinson can move forward with her civil case against the former television father.

Via: Vulture

Photo: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images