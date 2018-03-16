Home > News

Un-break My Bank: Toni Braxton Owes $750K In Back Taxes

The R&B singer has been slapped with four tax liens for outstanding taxes from the government and the State of California.

Written By Lance Strong

Posted 1 hour ago
Toni Braxton and her fiance Birdman are making plans to eventually join in matrimony but first, some financial housekeeping is going to have to take place. The R&B starlet has been slapped with a number of tax liens totally $750,000 in owed back taxes.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the “Un-Break My Heart” singer owes a total of $780,808.29 in back taxes.

Four tax liens have been filed against Braxton recently: two from the State of California and two from the federal government. This is how it breaks down:

State of Californa

2015: $113,500.93

2016: $116,870.07

Federal

2015: $310,223.28

2016: $240,214.01

The outlet referenced an ABC News report where Braxton said her tax woes happened due to a bad record deal, and her houseware shopping habits.

