Un-break My Bank: Toni Braxton Owes $750K In Back Taxes

Toni Braxton and her fiance Birdman are making plans to eventually join in matrimony but first, some financial housekeeping is going to have to take place. The R&B starlet has been slapped with a number of tax liens totally $750,000 in owed back taxes.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the “Un-Break My Heart” singer owes a total of $780,808.29 in back taxes.

Four tax liens have been filed against Braxton recently: two from the State of California and two from the federal government. This is how it breaks down:

State of Californa

2015: $113,500.93

2016: $116,870.07

Federal

2015: $310,223.28

2016: $240,214.01

The outlet referenced an ABC News report where Braxton said her tax woes happened due to a bad record deal, and her houseware shopping habits.

—

Photo: Getty