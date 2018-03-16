Desus & Mero Clown DJ Envy For His Breakfast Club Meltdown [VIDEO]

After the internet Tri-tip roasted DJ Envy yesterday for his off the cuff behavior during The Breakfast Club’s interview with Desus & Mero, you just knew the Bronx duo was going to throw some extra salt on the morning host after social media left him medium rare.

D&M wasted no time diving into the situation immediately referring to Envy as the “Bisquick Bandit,” then hitting him with the “Beige Rage” meter, and ultimately high-fiving each other for being the first guests to get the host of the show to walk out of the room. While we’re not taking sides in this debacle, they did give Envy the apology he asked for and kept things cordial before Envy decided to get up and walk out on the interview. Just sayin’.

But the real meteor chunk of salt was saved for the end when Mero came out of left field and said “I guess the moral of the story is stay away from Erica Mena.” Aye mami!

Check out the video below.

—

Photo: Vice