Snoop Dogg Presents ‘Bible of Love’ [LISTEN]

Did y’all think Snoop was joking when he said he was working on a gospel album? We did too. But apparently the jokes on us because tis a new day in the life of the Doggfather and today has actually come through with the power of positivity in his latest project, Snoop Dogg presents Bible of Love.

32-cuts deep Snoop’s album of love features the likes of Faith Evans, Kim Burrell, Warren Sapp, Charlie Wilson, The Clark Sisters, Mary Mary, K-Ci, Jazze Pha, and Daz Dillinger (word?).

Check out the project below and let us know if you think Snoop is on the right path with this one.