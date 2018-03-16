Big Apple Bottom: Eva Lopez AKA @Eva_Do_Limelo Puts On For New York [PHOTOS]

We don’t know much about Eva Lopez except that she does a little modeling, a little dancing, a little bartending and is a loving mom while looking drop dead gorgeous doing so. Ms. Lopez is our latest Baes & Baddies entry, and she’s definitely showing out for the Big Apple.

Based on what we can gather from her popping IG page, Lopez does most of her work in the city that never sleeps. Aside from looking dope and showcasing her growing boy here there, it appears Lopez gets it in at various spots around the city as a dancer, hostess, bartender and more. And she also has a love of Hip-Hop with photos of the late Chinx, Wacka Flocka Flame and others.

Check out our latest Baes & Baddies starlet Eva Lopez below and on the following pages.

Last night A post shared by Eva Lopez🦄 (@eva_lo_dimelo) on Apr 24, 2015 at 12:28pm PDT

My smile is definitely my best curve A post shared by Eva Lopez🦄 (@eva_lo_dimelo) on Jun 25, 2015 at 1:12pm PDT

Gn 😘 A post shared by Eva Lopez🦄 (@eva_lo_dimelo) on Dec 25, 2015 at 11:32pm PST

