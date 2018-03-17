Lil Xan Tries Cleaning Up 2Pac Comments, Ducks Fade From Angry Fans

Lil Xan found himself on the end of a barrage of criticism after he rated the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur as “boring” which led to some barbs from Waka Flocka Flame and T.I. among others. After trying to clarify those comments at a meet and greet, Lil Xan reportedly almost caught the fade from a group of angry 2Pac fans and needed a cop to escort him to safety.

As shared by DJ Akademiks’ Instagram page, Lil Xan greeting a flock of adoring fans in California on Friday (Mar. 17) and while shaking hands and posing for photos, he made his plea to the throng that his words around 2Pac were misconstrued.

“For real, I gotta tell you something. The media twisted my words. I think Tupac is a legend. Tupac is definitely a legend. Tupac a legend, they just twist your words. They want you to hate me. Don’t hate me,” Lil Xan said over the din of the crowd as heard in the video below.

According to a TMZ report, the “Betrayed” rapper was at a local Del Taco when fans began to approach him about his initial 2Pac jab, causing him to run inside a YMCA where a police officer then escorted him to safety.

Photo: Getty