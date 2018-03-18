The Roots’ SXSW Concert Cancelled Due To Bomb Threat

The Roots were scheduled to perform at the SXSW Festival yesterday (March 17). However, the show was canceled due to a bomb threat, according to various reports.

THE ROOTS AND FRIENDS Saturday 3/17 pic.twitter.com/9hKoEtHUBo — SXSW HipHop (@SXSWHIPHOP) March 17, 2018

“Due to a security concern, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam,” show sponsor Bud Light/Anheuser-Busch said in a statement, per Variety. “After working proactively with SXSW, the Austin Police Department, and other authorities, Bud Light believes this is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our guests, staff, and artists, and appreciate your understanding. We are truly sorry to have to cancel the event, but we felt it was necessary to take all safety precautions.”

Roots drummer Questlove stated that the show was deaded due to a severe emergency in a tweet that was soon deleted.

Rolling Stone reports that it was a bomb threat that caused the show’s cancellation.

Recently, there have been package bombings in Austin, that many believe are targeting Black families.

Due to a security concern we have made the hard decision to cancel tonight's event. Your safety and the safety of all fans at SXSW is our most important priority. — Bud Light (@budlight) March 18, 2018

Photo: Getty