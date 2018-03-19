‘Black Panther’ Remains No. 1 At The Box Office After 5th Week

Black Panther has plenty of staying power. T’Challa’s Marvel flick remained atop the weekend box office, relegating new flick Tomb Raider to second place.

Reports the New York Times:

The return of a blockbuster action franchise couldn’t bump “Black Panther” from the top of the box office this week. The Marvel movie earned another $27 million for its fifth straight week at No. 1, leaving “Tomb Raider” to settle for second place.

“Black Panther” has now made $605 million domestically, making it the second-fastest movie to reach $600 million behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Globally, it has made $1.2 billion and sits in 14th place all time. But ticket sales fell steeply in its second weekend in China, where audiences complained about “political correctness.”

Umm, later for China and their critique of Black Panther being “too Black.” It’s 2018—catch up. No shots.

As for Tomb Raider, it reportedly made $23.5M its first weekend. However, with a budget of $94M, that’s disappointing, to say the least.

—

Photo: Marvel/Disney