Migos & Drake Get Their ‘Soul Train’ On In “Walk It Talk It” Video

You knew this video was going to be fun when Jamie Foxx did his best Don Cornelius homage. A vintage Soul Train episode is the aesthetic of Migos’ new visual for “Walk It Talk It,” featuring Drake.

Yes, Drizzy is rocking a wet curl look straight out of Washington Heights. No shots.

Besides Foxx aka Don Delerious, Lil Yachty also makes a cameo.

Overall, very cultural. Watch the Daps & Quavo-directed clip for “Walk It Talk It” below.

Photo: Quality Control Music