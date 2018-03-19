Home > News

Migos & Drake Get Their ‘Soul Train’ On In “Walk It Talk It” Video

Migos are making rap videos fun again.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment
Migos Walk It Talk It Video

Source: Quality Control Music / Quality control music

You knew this video was going to be fun when Jamie Foxx did his best Don Cornelius homage. A vintage Soul Train episode is the aesthetic of Migos’ new visual for “Walk It Talk It,” featuring Drake. 

Yes, Drizzy is rocking a wet curl look straight out of Washington Heights. No shots.

Besides Foxx aka Don Delerious, Lil Yachty also makes a cameo.

Overall, very cultural. Watch the Daps & Quavo-directed clip for “Walk It Talk It” below.

Photo: Quality Control Music

Migos , newsletter

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE