T’Challa Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’, Cardi B Musical Guest

Just go ahead and lock in Saturday Night Live on April 7 in your DVR right now. On that night, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman will be hosting SNL, while Cardi B will serve as the musical guest.

Boseman is steady flourishing, the Howard University alum has portrayed Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall to critical acclaim.

As for Cardi B, the Bronx rapper continues her winning streak, and is rumored to be pregnant and due in July. SNL has to include her in some skits, too.

In other news, Black Panther was no. 1 at the weekend box office for a fifth week in a row. Y’all still frontin’ on betting on Black?

