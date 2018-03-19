Trump Stans Are Big Mad At Jim Carrey’s Portrait Of White House Liar Sarah Sanders

Jim Carrey recently took to Twitter to post a painting of what is more than likely White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. FOX News and the usual Donald Trump stans are big mad over the depiction.
Carey never mentions Sanders by name, but did include the caption: “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”
Of course, Sly Fox News took issue, as did a trove of Twitter conservatives.
Keep in mind these are the same people willing to give a pass to Sanders, who routinely lies (all the time…seriously) on Trump’s behalf, as well as Trump himself, who banged a porn star while married to the current First Lady along with countless examples of being a legit scoundrel.
Some even called it bullying. Again, take a look at Comrade Trump’s timeline if you’re seeking irony.
Excuse while we try to track down the smallest violin we possibly can.
Peep some of the various reactions below and on the flip. Is the painting accurate or not, though.
