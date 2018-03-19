Trump Stans Are Big Mad At Jim Carrey’s Portrait Of White House Liar Sarah Sanders

Jim Carrey recently took to Twitter to post a painting of what is more than likely White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. FOX News and the usual Donald Trump stans are big mad over the depiction.

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Carey never mentions Sanders by name, but did include the caption: “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”

Of course, Sly Fox News took issue, as did a trove of Twitter conservatives.

Keep in mind these are the same people willing to give a pass to Sanders, who routinely lies (all the time…seriously) on Trump’s behalf, as well as Trump himself, who banged a porn star while married to the current First Lady along with countless examples of being a legit scoundrel.

Some even called it bullying. Again, take a look at Comrade Trump’s timeline if you’re seeking irony.

And this is one more reason that I'm done with Hollywood. It's ok to be mean and hurtful as long as it's to someone you disagree with, right? Btw, this is a classic example of bullying. But again, it's ok as long as it's someone you disagree with, right? — Jenny (@BlessedTNGal) March 18, 2018

Excuse while we try to track down the smallest violin we possibly can.

Peep some of the various reactions below and on the flip. Is the painting accurate or not, though.

You gotta be a terrible person for Jim Carrey to hate you https://t.co/0ohG2TXUd0 — X (@XLNB) March 18, 2018

Sarah is a beautiful person who has a real life! Real children who love her, real friends and family who respect her, and real values, and a God who loves her! You on the other hand have nothing! — Marion (@ddnifcins1) March 18, 2018

For those of you outraged about jim Carrey’s drawing of Sarah sanders, where was the outrage when this happened? pic.twitter.com/MJtGTgw25t — MommaT (@tweetmommybop) March 19, 2018

Conservatives: "I'm not politically correct" *Jim Carrey tweets painting of Sarah Huckabee* Conservatives: pic.twitter.com/b8OvH1ezqT — Blake (@RobTarantino69) March 19, 2018

If FOX thinks they can change Jim Carrey, let them waste their time. Jim knows exactly who his is (more so than most) and he isn't going to change because you don't like what he says. I'll let @JimCarrey explain with his own words. pic.twitter.com/4yPXr8NCzr — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) March 19, 2018

Photo: Getty

