String Of Bombings In Austin, Texas Has Black Residents Anxious

A fourth bombing in Austin, Texas appears to be the work of a serial bomber, and Black residents in the state’s capital are anxious after two Black men were killed while another pair were injured in previous attacks. The latest bombing seriously injured two white men in their 20’s, but that hasn’t eased rumblings that the bombings could be racially motivated.

ABC News reports:

Last night’s detonation came hours after Austin Police Chief Brian Manley urged the suspect or suspects in the string of bombings to turn themselves into authorities.

At a news conference today, Manley said the latest bombing occurred when the two victims either stepped on or kicked a tripwire as they were walking on a sidewalk in the Travis Country neighborhood of Austin. The tripwire set off the explosive device that was placed near a fence at 8:32 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Manley said the victims, ages 22 and 23, were in stable condition at a hospital with “significant injuries.” Authorities did not release the names of the victims.

The other attacks took place on March 2 and 12, and Chief Manley said that Sunday’s bombing was different in scope than the three before but still has made a plea to the suspect or suspects to turn themselves in.

Chief Manley also stopped short of calling the attacks racially motivated in a statement to CNN last week but hasn’t completely ruled it out.

In related news, a concert by The Roots during the annual SXSW music conference was canceled after a bomb threat was issued via email. The suspect, Trevor Ingram, has been arrested.

Photo: Getty