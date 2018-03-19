Rare Air Jordan 3 JTH Releasing At House of Hoops Harlem This Wednesday

Still salty that you didn’t get a chance to cop the Air Jordan 3 JTH’s? Well, if you live in NYC, this might be the opportunity of a lifetime for you to add them to your sneaker collection this Wednesday, March 21st. In conjunction with Timberlake’s Man of The Woods tour, Jordan Brand will be releasing limited quantities of the highly coveted sneaker in select cities during tour stops.

House of Hoops 125th St location in Harlem will be the place to be if you want to get your hands on a pair. Before Timberlake put his dance moves on display on the Madison Square Garden stage the sneakers will go on sale. There is even a possibility that if you happen to be one of the lucky few, Justin himself maybe one the putting the sneakers in your hand.

The initiative first kicked off in Toronto and had Timberlake himself hand delivering the goods at Jordan 306 Yonge store. There is no final confirmation if Harlem House of Hoop’s event will be following the same procedure but chances are high they will. We wouldn’t be shocked if sneakerheads are already lined up in anticipation of the release.

The Air Jordan 3 JTH first burst on the scene during Super Bowl LI weekend and quickly sold out on the Nike SNKRS app right before Timberlake’s halftime performance. JT also opened a pop-up shop for the shoe where they quickly were gobbled up by sneaker enthusiasts. The rare gems saw life again during NBA All-Star weekend on Snapchat but if you blinked you missed out. Now we are here and hopefully, this will be your chance.

You gotta be quick though because this breed of sneaker fanatic is just different. So we just want to wish you good luck this Wednesday in your quest to land a pair.

Photo: Jordan Brand