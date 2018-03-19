Judge Judy might be the most famous TV judge in the land of television law, but Judge Faith Jenkins is steadily becoming a household name herself. The assistant district attorney turned TV judge has seen her popularity continuously rise for the past few years and today the Louisiana native stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about the law and her TV career.

Sitting down with the morning trio, the good judge talks about how she got her start on TV, her thoughts on OJ Simpson, and almost becoming Miss America.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Judge Faith Jenkins on The Breakfast Club.

1. Court’s In Session

Faith got her start on TV as a legal analyst for news networks and once she appeared on Al Sharpton and Bill O’Reilly’s shows during the George Zimmerman trial, she was approached by network execs to have her own court show. Apparently they felt the legal analyst was able to appeal to all kinds of audiences. They were right.

