Don C Links With Wendy’s For Limited Edition Capsule Collection [Photos]

Don C went from Kanye West’s road manager to a highly in-demand designer, and he’s still a down to Earth soul brother from Chicago. In honor of March Madness, Don recently linked up with Wendy’s to create a limited edition capsule collection for the fast-food chain.

Yes, this is Wendy’s first ever streetwear collab and Don C was the right man for the gig.

“Everything I try to do I try to think of something that’s missing in the market, and then try to add something,” Don C told Hip-Hop Wired. “In most companies aspects, it’ what can we cop that’s already in the market. I’m happy to bring what’s considered a new idea. It makes me just feel good. I’m like a utensil being used in creativity that’s able to bring ideas to the forefront. I love it.”

The collection includes tees, hoodies, ball caps and a basketball jersey. Speaking from the basement of Twitter HQ, Don C detailed creating the collection, utilizing Wendy’s uniforms, fly colors (he couldn’t talk enough about “Cardinal”) and materials (the hats include plush velvet) to bring the gear together.

The collection is dope, which should be expected from a guy who has worked with Stance, Nike and Jordan Brand.

“I love the creative space, especially with companies that have the resources to get the ideas out there,” explained Don C. “I would like to do more creative projects that make some type of impact on the world. I like fashion, I like sport, but I have to branch out to other mediums cause I want to touch more people. I gotta connect with others and other interests.”

You’ll be able to win items from the collection via giveaways on social media and regional stops of the NCAA Basketball tournament as well as the Final Four in San Antonio. Check out detailed photos of the collection below and on the flip.

Photo: Getty

