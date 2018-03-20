Wale “Staying Power,” Q-Tip ft. Demi Lovato “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” & More | Daily Visuals 3.19.18

Wale caught everyone off guard when he dropped his EP It’s Complicated last week and today he’s coming through with a visual in support of his guerilla tactic style album.

In “Staying Power” the free agent rapper takes it back to his DC grounds where he picks up a thick young lady at the airport and takes her for a ride around town.

Q-Tip meanwhile links up with Demi Lovato to remake the 70’s classic “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” whose clip features a party where everyone in attendance is out loud and proud.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DJ Stevie J featuring Future, E-40 and B-Legit featuring P-Lo, and more.

WALE – “STAYING POWER”

Q-TIP FT. DEMI LOVATO – “DON’T GO BREAKING MY HEART”

DJ STEVIE J & FUTURE – “STRIPPER”

E-40 & B-LEGIT FT. P-LO – “BOY”

TANK, TREY SONGZ & TY DOLLA $IGN – “WHEN WE”

KUR FT. PNB ROCK – “NO SHINE”

YELLA BEEZY FT. LIL BABY – “UP ONE”

MOLLY BRAZY – “DRACO”

SKIPPER – “F.U.P.M”

MANI COOLIN’ – “MONOPOLY”

THE KID DAYTONA – “LATELY”