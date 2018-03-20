Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Looks To Help Combat Mass Incarceration With New Groundbreaking Tech

Jay-Z’s is helping the battle against incarceration and recidivism by giving it a big boost. He’s been very vocal when it comes to the subject even calling out the unjust arrest of Meek Mill.

Yesterday (March 19), Roc Nation announced they will be investing in a new groundbreaking technology called “Promise” that aims to help reduce the glaring issue that plagues the Black community.

That’s how you effectively put your money where your mouth is.

Co-founded by social entrepreneurs Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins and Diana Frappier, the new tech looks to improve the US Criminal justice system. It will offer a more cost-effective and humane alternative to incarceration and give government agencies support to those already in custody or on some form of probation or parole.

Promise will also assist those who can’t afford bail by aiding in the pre-trial process. Each participant will have the app on their phones and will receive an intelligent calendar of obligations such as court appearances, drug testing substance abuse treatment and any other program they need to help them meet their obligations. It will also help participants with individual needs such as housing, job training, and counseling.

The app will also help out case managers by giving them the ability to easily handle larger caseloads and at the same time increase the quality of care to produce long-term positive outcomes for Promise participants.

Promise aims to help reduce the number of people behind bars with a sustainable program. It will also tackle recidivism and the cost of care by “extending the capabilities of community supervision”.

Jay-Z had this to say about his company’s recent investment:

“We are increasingly alarmed by the injustice in our criminal justice system, Money, time and lives are wasted with the current policies. It’s time for an innovative and progressive technology that offers sustainable solutions to tough problems. Promise’s team, led by Phaedra, is building an app that can help provide ‘liberty and justice for all’ to millions.”

Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins, Founder, and CEO of Promise on Jay-Z and Roc Nation investing in Promise:

“We thank JAY-Z and the entire Roc Nation family for recognizing the life-changing capabilities of Promise,” said Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins, Founder, and CEO of Promise. “We are thrilled to have First Round Capital, Roc Nation, Y Combinator, Kapor Capital, 8VC, and Adelfos as our partners, but more importantly we are committed to building a company that gives the government a solution to work towards a more humane system.”

Promise will make its debut at the Y Combinator Demo Day on March 20th. To learn more about Promise and how you can help the fight against mass incarceration head here.

Photo: Bernard Smalls for iOne Digital/ @PhotosByBeanz