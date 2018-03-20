NBA YoungBoy Indicted On Assault & Kidnapping Charges

NBA YoungBoy aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again could be looking at hard time. The Louisiana rapper has been indicted on assault and kidnapping charges.

Reports TMZ:

A grand jury in Waycross, Georgia handed down the 2-count indictment for aggravated assault and kidnapping.

TMZ posted video of the incident … you see YoungBoy and his GF in a hotel hallway, and he body slams her. As for the kidnapping charge … he drags her into a hotel room and that’s the basis of the charge.

The girlfriend did not want to press charges, saying they were just engaged in horseplay, but people on the Grand Jury didn’t buy her story.

Last week, YoungBoy was released from jail on $75,000 bond.

Considering the evidence, expect YB to take a plea and hope for the best.

Just need to hurry up in die so this shit can be over — NBA YOUNGBOY (@GGYOUNGBOY) March 18, 2018

Photo: Leon County Sheriff’s Office via TMZ