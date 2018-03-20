Azealia Banks Says She’s The Most Influential Woman Rapper After Nicki Minaj

Despite her antics and erratic behavior, Azealia Banks has shown signs of brilliance in the booth over the course of her career. The hot-tempered Harlem artist took notice of her position in the game and called herself the most influential female rapper since Nicki Minaj.
On Sunday, Banks took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a conversation she had with a fan, who actually made the initial statement that she was the top female rapper since her Queens counterpart.
“I am definitely the most influential female rapper post nicki Minaj,” Banks wrote in the IG caption section. “I may not be the most popular but definitely the most influential. My words are powerful, when I speak the people ALWAYS react.”
Banks went on to say that she’s witnessed other young women rappers taking her 2011 image while propping up her impact on, as she put it, “female rap culture.”
While still remaining on the cusp of relevance and hard at work on new music, Banks’ career trajectory has often been marred by instances of outbursts and online rants that some observers feel overshadows her talent at times.
I am definitely the most influential female rapper post nicki Minaj. I may not be the most popular .. but definitely the most influential. My words are powerful, when I speak the people ALWAYS react. I have a way of putting pressure on people to create the art world I want to live in. I see loads of girls running around with my 2011 aesthetic and whether they credit me or not… I can 100% see the impact I’ve had on female rap culture. It makes me know that I’m not, and was never crazy. I’m happy to contribute to the arts in whatever way I can. Even if people don’t give me the credit… I can see how my influence has inspired so many of the artists I looked up to as a child and so many artists that came after me. That to me is the truest success. When I see new girls come up wearing the looks I wore and adopting my themes I feel validated. Like I’m doing the job god put me on earth to do.
