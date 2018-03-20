Extra Woke DC Councilman Apologizes For Saying Rothschilds Control Weather

Washington, D.C. City Councilman Trayon White Sr. turned heads last week after posting a video of a random late season snow flurry with comments that the mysterious Rothschild family have control over the weather. The councilman, who at first stood his ground on the comments, has apologized for his words which some considered as anti-semitic.

The instance made news in Washington and abroad last week after White posted a Facebook Live clip of the snow flurry session just as the seasons were soon to change. In the video, White can be heard blaming the Rothschilds, a powerful European Jewish family with ties in the banking world long suspected of being part of the so-called Illuminati and controlling a large percentage of the world’s wealth.

Local news outlet WTOP reports:

“Today was a new beginning for me,” said Council member Trayon White, D-Ward 8. “My job now is to take full responsibility for any actions I have participated in that [were] derogatory or [defamatory] to anyone. That’s not who I am and not what I do.”

He again sent his “apologies to the Jewish community” and said he was meeting with a group of rabbis later Monday afternoon. He then walked away, ignoring questions from reporters.

White had apologized Sunday on his social media platforms, saying, “I work very closely with the Jewish community and never want to offend anyone, especially with anti-Semitic remarks.”

Councilwoman Brianne Nadeau, who is Jewish, said that she believed White in saying that he was not trying to aim anti-Semitic sentiment with his video. Another councilwoman, Mary Cheh, found White’s comments offensive and slammed “anti-science conspiracy theories.”

Somone needs to lead Councilman White to the Snopes.com website so he can check the facts and not look crazy out here on these political streets.

I really do apologize. I work very closely with the Jewish community and never want to offend anyone, especially with Anti-Semitic remarks. pic.twitter.com/TvUgf55UeF — Trayon White (@trayonwhite) March 19, 2018

—

Photo: Getty