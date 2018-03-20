Home > News

50 Cent Claps Back At Vivica A. Fox For Calling Stroke Game Tame

Knowing how Fif does online, it was a wrap for the actress the moment she went public with their old business.

Written By Lance Strong

Premiere Of Crackle's 'The Oath' - Red Carpet

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

The romance between Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and actress Vivica A. Fox ended a while ago, but that didn’t curb the actress from spilling the beans about their sexual chemistry. After Fox called Fif’s stroke game tame, the rapper and mogul fired back as expected.

Fox shared details of she and 50’s sex life in a story with the New York Daily News which was centered around her upcoming self-help book. With the story getting heavy traction online, 50 Cent responded as he normally does via Instagram.

“I’m waking up to this sh*t, that was 14 years ago. Smh who does this? What the f*ck,” 50 wrote in an IG post that featured Fox’s image. To Fox’s credit, she didn’t say that she hated having relations with 50 but did say she was often the initiator of the acts. Fox has not made any further comment.

Check out both of 50 Cent’s responses below.

Photo: Getty

Vivica Fox

