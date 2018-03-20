Donald Trump Jr. Had An Affair With Struggle Singer Aubrey O’Day?

Just when you thought the Trump family couldn’t possibly have anymore skeletons in their closets, it’s being reported that Donald Trump Jr. allegedly had an affair with Dumblonde representative, Aubrey O’Day, while he was married.

Just a few days after his wife Vanessa Trump filed for divorce, Page Six is reporting that Jr. hooked up with the former Bad Boy artist in 2011 while she was a contestant on daddy’s show, Celebrity Apprentice. All the while his wife Vanessa was pregnant with the couple’s third child.

It wasn’t long before little Donnie devastated his pregnant wife when he told her he planned on leaving her for O’Day.

Don Jr. “pursued [Aubrey]. It was him who chased her,” said a source familiar with the situation. “He told her that his marriage was already in the process of dissolving.”

But the insider added, “I think his marriage to Vanessa was over long before Aubrey came along.” O’Day’s rep declined to comment.

Interestingly enough it was big daddy warbucks, Donald Sr. who slapped some sense into Jr. and told him to stop his multi-city affair with the “Damaged” singer. The family then got involved and convinced Donnie to stay with his wife. Still though, the damage was done and a few years later his wife would file for divorce and interestingly enough, hire a criminal defense attorney (what does she know?)

Page Six also points out that on election night Aubrey ominously tweeted out “my story I didn’t tell is worth millions now.” We don’t know about millions but definitely worth a few Bitcoins. Now, if she and Stormy Daniels went on tour together, that’s a whole new ballpark.

—

Photo: Getty