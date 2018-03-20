Nav Blasts XXL’s Editor-In-Chief, Says Freshmen List & Website Is Trash

For many up and coming rappers, landing a slot on the coveted XXL Freshmen list can boost one’s career to major heights. However, Canadian rapper Nav took shots at the outlet’s editor-in-chief Vanessa Satten and called the website trash to boot.

Nav, who first took shots at XXL via his latest song “Freshman List” continued to rail on the outlet in a series of Monday tweets, even going as far as using one of his missives to feature an image of the aforementioned Satten.

“This is who decides who’s on the @xxl Freshman List. I refuse to wine and dine you and play you my new music before my fans. I will never show up for your list,” Nav tweeted, insinuating in so many words that rappers and their teams are angling their way onto the Freshmen list by taking Satten out for lavish meals.

That tweet, complete with Satten’s photo, capped a pair of other tweets that got his anti-XXL message off to the races. Peep out the tweets below.

"I wouldn’t show up for the freshman list" FUCK @XXL YOUR MAGAZINE IS TRASH🚮🚮SORRY I MEAN WEBSITE 😂😂 — Nav (@beatsbynav) March 19, 2018

To my fellow artists. We shouldn’t look to a magazine for validation or to tell us if we "hot or not", especially one that hasn't been credible for 10 years @xxl. Make music for yourself and your fans. I would never show up for the Freshman List cuz I don't need their approval 😈 — Nav (@beatsbynav) March 19, 2018

This is who decides who's on the @xxl Freshman List 😂😂😂 I refuse to wine and dine you and play you my new music before my fans. I will never show up for your list #NoCap 😈 pic.twitter.com/2viMlihIF0 — Nav (@beatsbynav) March 19, 2018

Satten has yet to respond to Nav’s barbs.

