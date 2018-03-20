Lie Detector Test Confirms Stormy Daniels Let President Donald Trump Go Raw

The Stormy Daniels affair isn’t going away anytime soon for President Donald Trump, and results from a 2011 polygraph test going public will only egg on the chatter. The adult film starlet’s test results were obtained by the Wall Street Journal and published today, confirming that she did indeed have unprotected sex with the former business mogul.

According to a report from The Hill, the Wall Street Journal obtained and published the questions and answers from the test which not only asked about the type of intercourse the pair had but also a question regarding a promise Trump made to get the porn star an appearance on NBC’s The Apprentice although the answer was inconclusive.

The Hill adds:

The White House and Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, have denied that the president ever had an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

While the exam supports Daniels’s version of events, polygraph results are generally not admissible in court on the grounds that they are not “generally accepted” as scientifically reliable evidence.

Daniels’s alleged affair with Trump has remained in the spotlight since The Wall Street Journal reported in January that Cohen paid her $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement just weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

The Journal reported Tuesday that before the story was published, Cohen reached out to Daniels and her attorney to request they craft a denial that she had an affair with Trump.

The outlet adds that while Cohen confirmed a payment was made to Daniels, he stands by his claims that it did not come from campaign funds nor did it violate election policy in any way.

Of course, most observers expect Trump will make a fake news rallying cry to get this matter to go away. Good luck with that.

—

Photo: Getty