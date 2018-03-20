A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “No Promises,” Slim Thug ft. Paul Wall “R.I.P. Parking Lot” & More | Daily Visuals 3.20.18

It’s been a minute since A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie dropped his debut album The Bigger Album, but he’s still hard at work pushing it.

Today the Boogie Down rapper comes through with a visual for the intro cut “No Promises” where he flaunts some big diamonds from the streets to a cold iced out room where the women look like White Walkers. He go to Winterfell to film this joint?

Back down south where the weather’s a big warmer, Slim Thug and Paul Wall reunite to show off some ice grills and high end wheels in their clip to “R.I.P. Parking Lot.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from G Herbo, Yo Gotti, and more.

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “NO PROMISES”

SLIM THUG FT. PAUL WALL – “R.I.P. PARKING LOT”

G HERBO – “DONE FOR ME”

YO GOTTI – “CUSTOMS”

FOREVER M.C. FT. ROYCE DA 5’9, DMX, KXNG CROOKED & STATIK SELEKTAH – “KING KONG”

PROF – “CRIMINAL”