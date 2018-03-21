Logic Addresses Split With Wife, Has A Prenup

Logic is splitting with his wife of just over a couple of years. For those of you worried about his pockets, he has a prenuptial agreement.

Yesterday (March 21), the “1-800-273-8255” rapper released a statement that said the split was amicable.

“After two years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that we are much better as friends. As entertainers, we have made every aspect of our lives public, yet we would appreciate your respect and privacy on this issue,” reads part of the statement shared on Twitter.

He added , ““It’s very simple: it just didn’t work out,” he continued. “There is no anger involved. No fighting, no cheating, no nothing. We love each other and will continue to support each other for the rest of our lives.”

TMZ reports that word is Logic told his estranged wife that he was just happier single. Ouch.

Also, he has a prenup that will net her an undisclosed payout, but he won’t have to share/sell joint assets like the crib and car—and she has reportedly already moved out and is living with family.

I love you Bobby ♥️ and love to all the fans! https://t.co/FXiKcnHVtv — Jessica Andrea (@itsJessAndrea) March 20, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

—

Photo: Getty