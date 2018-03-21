Columbus Short Served 34 Days Of 1-Year Jail Sentence For Beating His Wife

Columbus Short continues to play himself, yet has managed to finesse the system. The former Scandal actor served only 34 days of a 1-year jail sentence for beating his wife.

Reports Page Six:

The LA County Sheriff’s Department didn’t give a reason for Short’s early release.

The former “Scandal” star pleaded no contest to the charge last November, when he was sentenced to 36 months of probation; however, Short was already on probation from a previous run-in with the law that saw him knock a man out in a bar fight, so he was sentenced to a year behind bars.

Short began his sentence Feb. 13 but was released Monday from Los Angeles County Jail.

The irony that Columbus short has more bids under his belt than your average gangsta rapper. Then again, he was allegedly married to Superhead so…

Get your life right, Columbus.