Coontastic HUD Secretary Ben Carson Blames Wife For Buying $31K Office Digs

The jokes continue to write themselves for the Trump administration after HUD Secretary Ben Carson found himself at the middle of a matter involving a purchase of $31,000 in office furniture that was widely criticized. During a House committee testimony on Tuesday (Mar. 21), the former brain surgeon essentially threw his wife, Candy Carson, under a fast moving bus in saying it was she who pulled the trigger.

“I left it with my wife,” he said. “The next thing that I, quite frankly, heard about it was that this $31,000 table had been bought.”

Ben Carson said he briefly perused furniture catalogs before the purchase was made and was unhappy with what he thought were extravagant prices.

“My wife also looked at catalogs and wanted to be sure that the color of the chair fabric of any set that was chosen matched the rest of the decor,” Carson said in a statement on March 1.

Carson insisted that he had the furniture order canceled “immediately” after finding out about it, and he told the committee the idea that he was spending lavishly on his office while simultaneously cutting the department’s budget “makes for a wonderful story” but “bears no resemblance to the truth.”

All of this got on the radar of congressional officials after a former top HUD employee alerted the Office of Special Counsel that Mrs. Carson asked the employee for a financial workaround past the $5,000 limit alotted for office redecoration.

#BenCarson, isn't it YOUR duty to supervise if you're going to let family make that decision for you? Didn't YOU cause the whistleblower to be demoted? Didn't YOU refuse to return the dining set at first? Will ANYONE in this administration accept blame for what they do/don't do? https://t.co/P2VUMKPWDC — "Translator" 2000 🤔 (@TranslatorBot2k) March 20, 2018

#BenCarson says his wife, who ordered a $31k table for his office, is the most frugal person he knows. Based on that information alone it's safe to assume Carson knows *no one* frugal. — Bandit Aléatoire (@BanditRandom) March 20, 2018

