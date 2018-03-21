John Boyega Attends Special NYC Screening of ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ Hosted By Black Girl Nerds [Photos]

In celebration of the upcoming release of Pacific Rim: Uprising, Black Girl Nerds hosted a special screening Monday night at the Regal Battery Park Theater in New York City. Invited guests and tastemakers were not only treated to an advanced viewing of the film due out March 23rd, the film’s star and Producer, John Boyega was in attendance for a special Q&A session.

Black Girl Nerds founder, Jamie Broadnax hosted and moderated the intimate Q&A session. Boyega fielded questions submitted by fans on Twitter and from those in attendance. Boyega talked about his role as producer on the film, his love for the sci-fi genre his desire to do a full comedy and be in love on screen.

He also spoke on his favorite moments while making the film and what was his favorite line that he said from the movie. You can peep the entire session below.

In the film, Boyega plays Jake Pentecost son of the legendary Jaeger pilot Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba). Instead of following in his father’s and sister Mako Mori’s (Rinko Kikuchi) footsteps and becoming a great pilot, Jake falls into the criminal underworld. A chance encounter with a 15-year-old Jaeger scrapper Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny) lands the both of them in a world in trouble. His estranged sister gives him and Amara an option to re-enlist or risk being in jail forever. Jake thinks he is just going to help his rival Lambert (Scott Eastwood) train the new recruits but things change when a new menace shows up to threaten the world. It’s up to Jake, Lambert, Amara and his team fresh young Jaeger pilots to defeat their new enemies and stop the Kaiju from destroying the world again.

Taking over director duties for the sequel is Steven S. DeKnight who admits is a huge fan of giant monster movies. We definitely enjoyed the film and if the first Pacific Rim was your cup of tea then this movie is for you. For more photos from the night hit the flip below.

Photo: Ilya Savenok / GettyImages

