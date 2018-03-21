Q-Tip On Board To Play Miles Davis In ‘My Funny Valentine’ Play

The late and legendary jazz icon Miles Davis will be reborn onstage in an upcoming play that will feature A Tribe Called Quest frontman Q-Tip in the starring role. The play, titled My Funny Valentine, was penned by longtime music writer and critic Nelson George, who made the announcement via Instagram.

“This Monday March 26th at 9:30pm @joespub #myfunnyvalentine a play about #MilesDavis starring @qtiptheabstract in the title role. Written by me and produced by #therewassound with @cassiedamsel @margotbingham. Tickets only $20 for this staged reading. A day in the life of the jazz giant in 1981,” George wrote in a caption for the Instagram post featuring he and Q-Tip standing alongside one another.

