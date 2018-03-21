U-God Details What Caused Turmoil Within The Wu-Tang Clan [VIDEO]

U-God is giving Wu fans the real on what has caused their internal problems throughout the years. His new book cites poor leadership and greed as the main two factors.

Earlier this month Golden Arms released his memoir RAW: My Journey into the Wu-Tang. The book spans his early years as a child growing up in an impoverished Staten Island project tenement to being one of the members of arguably Rap’s greatest group. He shared a very telling excerpt with Rolling Stone on why the crew has so much internal drama.

In it he provides several instances where the group was shorted due to mismanagement.

“Right now, it just looks like the Wu brothers are not on the same page, going at each other’s throats, missing shows, and all that. But, to me, it’s really years of BS catching up to RZA. See, he put his family in charge of sh*t, and for years, we would go on the road but the money came up short. Whether it was because [RZA’s brother and Wu-Tang Production CEO] Divine overpromised or cut a deal he couldn’t deliver, or he made bad management decisions, I don’t know.”

Remember their Wu-Wear clothing line? The guys never saw a dime from the brand.

“For example, Wu Wear is coming back in time for our 25th anniversary, and that’s all great, but what people don’t know is that none of us — the original members who each invested a significant amount (around $40,000 a piece) from our 36 Chambers royalties and the Rage [Against the Machine] tour — ever saw a dime back from the first version of the line founded back in ‘97. And that’s something that needs to be addressed and rectified.”

And worst of all each of them have to pay a fee every time they use the iconic Wu-Tang Logo.

“There’s also the use of our logo. Many people don’t know this, but DJ Mathematics drew that logo on the back of a napkin back in the day. RZA quickly trademarked it, and to this very day his brother beefs when any of the original members attempt to use it. That to me is crazy — I mean, I understand if someone was using it without the group’s permission, but the members of the group itself? Wow, that’s just crazy.”

About 15 years ago, circa The W and Iron Flag eras, GZA captured several Clan disagreements on film for his Wu-Tang Revealed documentary that was never released. In it U-God, Ghostface, Masta Killah and Raekwon are all seen pressing Divine about business dealings. You can see the trailer below.

RAW: My Journey into the Wu-Tang can be purchased here.

