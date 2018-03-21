FreeMeekMill: Another Motion Has Been Filed By Meek Mill’s Team To Remove “Biased” Judge

The push to get Meek Mill out jail has gained some serious momentum lately. The Philly D.A. recently announced that they won’t contest the Meek’s release on bail and now his team has filed another motion for the immediate removal of the allegedly biased Judge Genece Brinkley.

This case has been suspect from the start.

It was already reported that Judge Brinkley allegedly tried to influence Meek Mill to sign with her personal friend Charlie Mack for management. She also asked the rapper to shout her out on a record but court transcripts came back and didn’t show those incidents happened.

A court clerk slipped Meek a note asking the rapper for money and was fired after she made the bold move for a handout or as she described it as “help”.

Following the recent news of Meek’s arresting officer, Reginald V. Graham being on a list of corrupt cops and the D.A. announced that they would not contest Meek getting bail, Complex got their hands on reports stating Meek’s team is trying to get Judge Brinkley out of here. In the report, the defense makes the case that the judge “exceeded the judicial role by sometimes essentially acting as a prosecutor and, at other times, taking an unusual interest in, and trying to inject herself into [Meek’s] personal and professional life.”

Meek’s lawyers also claim that Judge Brinkley’s personal attorney, Charles Peruto Jr. has made comments about the case to the press and also threatened to sue the Dreams and Nightmares rapper and his team on her behalf.

Meek’s new parole hearing is set for April 16th, we wish Meek and his team good luck and hope he can finally get his freedom he was unjustly robbed of. #FREEMEEKMILL

Photo: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty