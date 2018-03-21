Quavo Drops HS Football Highlight Reel From His Record Setting Year As Quarterback

Is Quavo the best athlete in the rap game? After stir frying the competition and winning the MVP award at the All-Star Weekend celebrity basketball game, the ATLien has dropped a highlight reel to show that he can ball on the football field too.

Unbeknownst to many, Quavo was a former prep football quarterback while in high school and though he doesn’t remind everyone of his glory days a la Al Bundy (his team was 1-9 with him at center), he has decided to drop a highlight tape to build some buzz for his upcoming celebrity flag football game.

Looking like a high school version of Russell Wilson, Quavo demonstrates the ability to shake off defenders to find the open man and run in touchdowns for himself when given the opportunity. Would he have made it to the NFL? That’s anyone’s guess but if Mark “Butt-Fumble” Sanchez was able to stay in the league for as many years as he did after that Thanksgiving Day debacle, Quavo had a decent chance of at least being a third stringer.

Still ain’t convinced he had a decent shot at the pros? In a Bleacher Report piece from 2017 they reported that not only did Quavo lead the country in passing yards in 2009, but he also owns quite a few Georgia records for most completions in a single game.

Maybe we’ll see some of that magic at his celebrity football game this coming Easter Sunday.