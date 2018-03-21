LeBron James Says Play-In Postseason Tourney Is A “Wack” Idea

LeBron James knows more than a little bit about the game of basketball, and chatter that a play-in one-and-done tourney similar to the NCAA’s structure has been flying around during March Madness. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers offered his views on the idea, calling it “wack” in a chat with reporters earlier today.

ESPN reports:

“No, no, no,” James said Wednesday. “That’s wack. That’s wack. Why? You got to earn your spot to be in the postseason. No consolation for finishing last. That’s corny. That’s corny. That’s wack. To play for what? What are they playing for?”

James said the eight teams in each conference that have the best record at the end of the 82-game regular season should be guaranteed a playoff spot, without needing any further qualification.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported last month that there is “some behind-the-scenes momentum for the idea of a play-in tournament determining the last two seeds in each conference — to the point that two specific proposals are circulating at the highest levels within teams and the league office.”

Gotta roll with King James on this one. This idea is wick-wick wack.

Photo: Getty