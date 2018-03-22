03 Greedo Continues Throwing Shots At 2Pac, Says His Music “Still Sucks” [WATCH]

Up and coming California rapper 03 Greedo made waves after he threw shots at the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur in a Billboard interview earlier this month, and he isn’t letting up on his stance. In a sitdown with Rob Markman for Genius’ “For The Record” program, Greedo clarified his earlier comments and also mentions Lil Xan‘s recent comments as well.

If anything, 03 Greedo is clearly not for the games and is about that action, although it’s also clear that he wants to focus on the music and not controversial statements. That said, with Lil Xan calling 2Pac’s music “boring” and the reaction that garnered, hearing someone of Greedo’s street background throw similar shots was shocking to some. Markman pressed Greedo on the quality of Pac’s music.

“It’s tight, tight but it still sucks because it’s not authentic, it’s not coming from somewhere real,” Greedo said. “When I “When I say, ‘I’ve been shot by who I love and told on by my family,’ that’s real shit.”

Greedo adds, “You want me to pay homage? I don’t have to, I don’t have. Yeah, I like “I Aint Mad At Cha,” I like “Changes,” I like certain songs, but like I said, I like Frank Ocean music, I like a song by Charles Hamilton, I like Raphael Saddiq, it don’t matter. It don’t mean I rock with them, bro.”

Just before that portion of the chat, Greedo said that while Xan opened the conversation on Pac’s musical quality, it was his comments that’s keeping the controversy going and said nobody is running up on him the way they’re doing with Xan.

The entire interview is worth checking out. Watch 03 Greedo’s chat with Genius’ Rob Markman on “For The Record” below.

Photo: Getty