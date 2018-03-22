Byron Allen Buys The Weather Channel

No dollar figure has been revealed, but according to sources the purchase price was around $300 million.

“The Weather Channel is one of the most trusted and extremely important cable networks, with information vitally important to the safety and protection of our lives,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, & CEO of Entertainment Studios. “We welcome The Weather Channel, which has been seen in American households for nearly four decades, to our cable television networks division. The acquisition of The Weather Channel is strategic, as we begin our process of investing billions of dollars over the next five years to acquire some of the best media assets around the world.”

Cable and network TV is only of Allen’s myriad of ventures, including producing and distributing films.

Respect.

