Kanye West Might Have To Go To Court To Get “Yeezy” Trademark Back

Kanye might have a legal fight in his hands so his name stays his name. A Chinese company has trademarked his brand for apparel items.

According to a new report by TMZ, Fujian Baby Network Technology Co. applied for the rights to “Yeezy Boost” for clothing purposes in 2017. The underhanded move grants the foreign corporation the liberty to produce wears bearing the same label of Yeezus’ sneaker line.

Apparently ‘Ye caught wind of the thievery when he recently applied for the clothing rights and he was notified that FBNT had beat him to the punch. Welp.

Luckily this does not prohibit West from producing more of his uber-popular Yeezy Boosts as he filed for the trademark relating to footwear in 2013.

This is not the first time he has had to deal with this type of jig. Last year, a bootleg Yeezy retail store popped up in Japan. Earlier this month, Kanye was hit with a lawsuit from an outdoor apparel company claiming he jacked their patented camouflage designs for YEEZY Supply Season 5.

