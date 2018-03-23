Home > News

Aubrey O’Day Tells Friends She Banged Donald Trump Jr., But Is No Home Wrecker

Team Trump is plain filthy.

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment
2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Being Team Trump clearly involves you in elite levels of douchebaggery. Struggle crooner Aubrey O’Day is allegedly telling friends that she slept with Donald Trump Jr. 

However, the former Bad Boy artist insist she’s not a home wrecker and has nothing to do with Don Jr.’s pending divorce.

Reports TMZ:

Sources closely connected to O’Day tell TMZ, she had an affair with Trump Jr., but it didn’t start until AFTER she filmed “The Celebrity Apprentice.” She says she has “proof” of the affair. Our sources say Aubrey was told by Trump his marriage had fallen apart and he intended to leave his wife, Vanessa, and Aubrey believed it.

The sources say Vanessa knew about the affair when it was happening in 2012. We’re told Vanessa flew into a rage and eventually it got to Donald Trump, who told his son, in no uncertain terms, he had to end the relationship and “focus on his marriage to make it work.”

DJT Jr. swiftly cut things off with Aubrey.

We’re told Aubrey is “devastated” people are calling her a homewrecker. She says, first of all, she was told DJT Jr.’s marriage was over. Secondly, she says her affair did NOT trigger the divorce 6 years later.

Let’s end this by saying we’re good on getting any further details.

Photo: Getty

aubrey o'day , Donald Trump Jr.

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE