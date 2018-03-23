Aubrey O’Day Tells Friends She Banged Donald Trump Jr., But Is No Home Wrecker

Being Team Trump clearly involves you in elite levels of douchebaggery. Struggle crooner Aubrey O’Day is allegedly telling friends that she slept with Donald Trump Jr.

However, the former Bad Boy artist insist she’s not a home wrecker and has nothing to do with Don Jr.’s pending divorce.

Reports TMZ:

Sources closely connected to O’Day tell TMZ, she had an affair with Trump Jr., but it didn’t start until AFTER she filmed “The Celebrity Apprentice.” She says she has “proof” of the affair. Our sources say Aubrey was told by Trump his marriage had fallen apart and he intended to leave his wife, Vanessa, and Aubrey believed it.

The sources say Vanessa knew about the affair when it was happening in 2012. We’re told Vanessa flew into a rage and eventually it got to Donald Trump, who told his son, in no uncertain terms, he had to end the relationship and “focus on his marriage to make it work.”

DJT Jr. swiftly cut things off with Aubrey.

We’re told Aubrey is “devastated” people are calling her a homewrecker. She says, first of all, she was told DJT Jr.’s marriage was over. Secondly, she says her affair did NOT trigger the divorce 6 years later.

Let’s end this by saying we’re good on getting any further details.

—

Photo: Getty