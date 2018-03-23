Home > News

Jeezy Says He’s Retiring, ‘Thug Motivation 104’ To Be Last Album

Is the Snowman ready to walk away from the game?

Jeezy is hanging up the mic and retiring, allegedly. The Snowman took to Twitter to announce that his next album, Thug Motivation 104: Trust the Process, will be his last. 

Say it ain’t so!

“As the Cold Summer tour comes to a end.. It was inspiring seeing my day one fans since my first album & class TM 101 come out every night. Now class is coming to a end. It’s time for Graduation! My Last Album & Final Class: TM104,” tweeted the Atlanta rapper yesterday (March 22) afternoon.

Jeezy’s latest album, Pressure, was released in December 2017.

We’re not going to hold our breath that Jeezy is going to walk away from the game—even if that tequila money is lovely. We’re more inclined to believe that TM 104 will be the final album in his Thug Motivation series.

So expect this retirement to last as long as Lloyd Banks’.

Photo: Getty

 

