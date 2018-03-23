Head Coach: Amber Rose Defends Blac Chyna’s Struggle Sucking Skills

Blac Chyna was trending for all the wrong reasons when her suspect head game caught more slander than the fact a sex tape of hers leaked. Precisely because no one asked her to, Amber Rose took it upon herself to defend her besties blowjob skills.

While on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Rose delivered this little ditty: “I just want to say this on the record. If you think Blac Chyna don’t know how to suck a d*ck, you got her all the way f*cked up.”

The devoted anti-slut shamer copped pleas as to why BC might have had an off moment. She also added, “You really think she’s incapable of going ham on the D?”

The jokes write themselves, all the time.