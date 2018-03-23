Alvin Ailey Biopic On Famed Choreographer On The Way

The big screen Black excellence run will continue into 2019. A film on arguably the greatest choreographer of all time, Alvin Ailey, has been given the green light.

According to an exclusive report by Deadline Fox Searchlight Picture has confirmed they will be developing a movie on the late great Alvin Ailey. The film distribution company has the full blessings of the Ailey Organization who manages the rights to the estate.

Both Artistic Directors Robert Battle and Judith Jamison have been brought on board to ensure the 20th Century concert dance guru’s story and influence is properly documented. “We are thrilled to be working with these incredible partners to bring to the screen the amazing journey and revolutionary choreography of Alvin Ailey, whose life and legacy profoundly impacted people of all backgrounds around the world” Battle explained.

Fox has also secured the rights to Jennifer Dunning’s biography Alvin Ailey: A Life In Dance. Additionally, producers will include Alicia Keys, Judy Kinberg, Rachel Cohen and Jana Edelbaum from iDeal Partners.

The activist popularized a graceful but expressive style of dance suited for theatrical performance. In 1992 he was inducted into the National Museum of Dance. In 2014 President Barack Obama posthumously awarded him a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

