Sony Releases Teaser Trailer For ‘Superfly’ Featuring Music From Future [VIDEO]

Over 45 years ago the Blaxploitation genre was at its heights and the film Super Fly, starring Ron O’Neal as Youngblood Priest, a cocaine dealer who wants one last score before leaving the game behind, is considered a classic. In an upcoming reboot from Director X, fans get a first look at the film in a new teaser from Sony Pictures and Atlanta’s Future as well.

Starring Trevor Jackson in the role of the modern-day Priest, the teaser runs some behind-the-scenes footage of the newly-titled Superfly featuring a bevy of Southern Hip-Hop luminaries such as Big Boi, Zaytoven, and also music from Future, who is one of the film’s producers according to a report from Deadline from the top of the year.

Filming took place in Atlanta and just wrapped a week ago. The original film’s soundtrack also served as legendary soul singer Curtis Mayfield’s third studio album and has been hailed as one of the best of its era. So the pressure is high that Superfly‘s soundtrack is also up to snuff.

Straight Outta Compton and Mudbone star Jason Mitchell will co-star, along with Lex Scott Davis, Andrea Londo and more.

Superfly drops nationwide on June 15.

Check out the @SuperflyMovie trailer featuring my new music 🔥🔥🔥 Catch #SUPERFLY in theaters this summer. pic.twitter.com/v3UQL6It6q — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) March 22, 2018

Photo: Sony