Ben Simmons and Tinashe Are Officially an Item

Looks like Philadelphia 76ers star rookie Ben Simmons is already booed up and the heart with cupid’s arrow in question belongs to Kentucky crooner, Tinashe (can’t say we saw that one coming).

Word began spreading about the new celebrity couple a few days ago when Tinashe told TMZ Sports that she and Ben Simmons were a thing, but it wasn’t truly confirmed until both of them posted the same hugged up picture with Benny captioning it “This is a dime I can’t pass.” He obviously does not partake in the ganja leaf, which is a good thing.

What is it with basketball players and R&B singers? Grant Hill wifed up Tamia, then Iman Shumpert locked down Teyana Taylor, and now Ben Simmon’s is getting held down by Tinashe. Guess if you’re a female R&B singer whose name starts with the letter “T” you’re destined to bag yourself a baller. We ain’t mad.

Check out the pics below and let us know your thoughts on this cute couple.

❤️🔒 A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on Mar 21, 2018 at 8:21pm PDT

—

Photo: Instagram