A New Live-Action Street Fighter TV Series Is In Development

Decades after Street Fighter II took the arcade scene by storm and made quarters the most popular form of currency in the modern world according to teenagers, eOne (Entertainment One) is attempting to once again bring a live action adaptation of the video game franchise to life (that 90’s Van Damn movie version was all kinds of low budget struggle).

Deadline is reporting that eOne/Mark Gordon has struck a deal to finance, develop, and produce a new TV series based on one of the most iconic video games in history and is teaming with the brains behind the live-action web series Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist, Joey Ansah, Jacqueline Quella and Mark Wooding. In a statement about the upcoming project Gordon expressed excitement and awareness of just how important this new venture is not only to himself and his team, but to the legion of fans awaiting the final product.

“Street Fighter is a global tour de force franchise, having garnered immense worldwide commercial success and built a vast devoted fanbase that has only grown through its 30 year legacy. We are thrilled to be teaming up with Joey, Jacqueline and Mark, who are already so deeply connected to this brand, to bring this adored story to television audiences everywhere,” said Mark Gordon, eOne’s President and Chief Content Officer, Film, Television and Digital. “A particular strength of Street Fighteris the wide range of ethnically diverse characters and powerful women featured in the game. It will allow us to build an inclusive and engaging TV universe.”

According to the Deadline, the new series will center around the theme of the OG game Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, in which the core four characters of the game, Ryu, Ken, Guile and Chun-Li, participate in the tournament with the sole purpose of taking down M. Bison and his criminal organization, Shadaloo. Along the way they cross paths with various warriors from all parts of the world such as the Brazilian beast man, Blanka, the Russian bear wrestler, Zangief, and the Indian Mr. Fantastic, Dhalism.

No word yet on when the series is set to go into production or when it’s going to debut but best believe if they don’t get this one right Street Fighter fanatics might just revolt and give up any hope on their favorite video game franchise ever getting it’s live-action just due.

Photo: Capcom